KROS: Keros Therapeutics Inc
16.04 USD 0.42 (2.69%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KROSの今日の為替レートは、2.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.83の安値と16.04の高値で取引されました。
Keros Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
15.83 16.04
1年のレンジ
9.12 72.37
- 以前の終値
- 15.62
- 始値
- 15.87
- 買値
- 16.04
- 買値
- 16.34
- 安値
- 15.83
- 高値
- 16.04
- 出来高
- 493
- 1日の変化
- 2.69%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 58.97%
- 1年の変化
- -72.39%
