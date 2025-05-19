クォートセクション
通貨 / KROS
KROS: Keros Therapeutics Inc

16.04 USD 0.42 (2.69%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KROSの今日の為替レートは、2.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.83の安値と16.04の高値で取引されました。

Keros Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
15.83 16.04
1年のレンジ
9.12 72.37
以前の終値
15.62
始値
15.87
買値
16.04
買値
16.34
安値
15.83
高値
16.04
出来高
493
1日の変化
2.69%
1ヶ月の変化
4.70%
6ヶ月の変化
58.97%
1年の変化
-72.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K