货币 / KROS
KROS: Keros Therapeutics Inc
15.80 USD 0.25 (1.61%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KROS汇率已更改1.61%。当日，交易品种以低点15.52和高点16.00进行交易。
关注Keros Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KROS新闻
- Keros Therapeutics reports positive data for DMD drug candidate
- Keros Therapeutics: Orphan Drug Win For DMD Candidate A Small Step On Right Path (KROS)
- ADAR1 urges Keros board to engage on strategy after meeting refusal
- FDA grants orphan drug designation to Keros’ KER-065 for DMD
- Keros earnings beat by $0.37, revenue topped estimates
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Keros discontinues cibotercept development, announces leadership changes
- KROS vs. EXAS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Will Reblozyl Enable BMY to Offset the Impact of Generic Competition?
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- RCKT Stock Up on FDA's RMAT Tag to Gene Therapy for Heart Failure
- FDA Advisory Panel Votes Against Approval of GSK's Blenrep Combo
- Keros Therapeutics doses first patient in Phase 3 MDS trial
- Fat, not muscle: drugmakers in race for next weight-loss breakthrough
- Keros Therapeutics' Quiet Near-Term Outlook Overshadows Pipeline Potential: Analyst - Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)
- BofA cuts Keros Therapeutics stock rating, price target to $18
- Keros directors face significant shareholder dissent
- Keros Therapeutics to return $375 million to shareholders
- Keros Therapeutics Announces Participation at Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- Keros Therapeutics Stops PAH Drug Development, Shrinks Workforce By 45% - Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)
- Keros Therapeutics halts PAH drug development, cuts workforce
- Keros secures Glass Lewis support for director nominees
- ADAR1 calls for Keros to release review results before vote
- Keros Therapeutics Highlights Commitment to Maximizing Stockholder Value
日范围
15.52 16.00
年范围
9.12 72.37
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.55
- 开盘价
- 15.53
- 卖价
- 15.80
- 买价
- 16.10
- 最低价
- 15.52
- 最高价
- 16.00
- 交易量
- 664
- 日变化
- 1.61%
- 月变化
- 3.13%
- 6个月变化
- 56.59%
- 年变化
- -72.81%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值