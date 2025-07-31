Moedas / KBH
KBH: KB Home
64.40 USD 0.62 (0.95%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KBH para hoje mudou para -0.95%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 64.34 e o mais alto foi 65.16.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas KB Home. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
KBH Notícias
Faixa diária
64.34 65.16
Faixa anual
48.91 85.97
- Fechamento anterior
- 65.02
- Open
- 64.99
- Bid
- 64.40
- Ask
- 64.70
- Low
- 64.34
- High
- 65.16
- Volume
- 152
- Mudança diária
- -0.95%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.13%
- Mudança anual
- -24.68%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh