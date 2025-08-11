クォートセクション
通貨 / KBH
KBH: KB Home

65.00 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KBHの今日の為替レートは、-0.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり64.15の安値と65.49の高値で取引されました。

KB Homeダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
64.15 65.49
1年のレンジ
48.91 85.97
以前の終値
65.02
始値
64.99
買値
65.00
買値
65.30
安値
64.15
高値
65.49
出来高
2.365 K
1日の変化
-0.03%
1ヶ月の変化
3.82%
6ヶ月の変化
12.17%
1年の変化
-23.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K