KBH: KB Home
65.00 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KBHの今日の為替レートは、-0.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり64.15の安値と65.49の高値で取引されました。
KB Homeダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
64.15 65.49
1年のレンジ
48.91 85.97
- 以前の終値
- 65.02
- 始値
- 64.99
- 買値
- 65.00
- 買値
- 65.30
- 安値
- 64.15
- 高値
- 65.49
- 出来高
- 2.365 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.17%
- 1年の変化
- -23.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K