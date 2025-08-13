KurseKategorien
Währungen / KBH
Zurück zum Aktien

KBH: KB Home

65.00 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von KBH hat sich für heute um -0.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 64.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 65.49 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die KB Home-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KBH News

Tagesspanne
64.15 65.49
Jahresspanne
48.91 85.97
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
65.02
Eröffnung
64.99
Bid
65.00
Ask
65.30
Tief
64.15
Hoch
65.49
Volumen
2.365 K
Tagesänderung
-0.03%
Monatsänderung
3.82%
6-Monatsänderung
12.17%
Jahresänderung
-23.98%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K