KBH: KB Home
65.00 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von KBH hat sich für heute um -0.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 64.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 65.49 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die KB Home-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
64.15 65.49
Jahresspanne
48.91 85.97
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 65.02
- Eröffnung
- 64.99
- Bid
- 65.00
- Ask
- 65.30
- Tief
- 64.15
- Hoch
- 65.49
- Volumen
- 2.365 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.03%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.82%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 12.17%
- Jahresänderung
- -23.98%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K