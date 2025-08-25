QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KBH
Tornare a Azioni

KBH: KB Home

63.93 USD 1.07 (1.65%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KBH ha avuto una variazione del -1.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.60 e ad un massimo di 65.30.

Segui le dinamiche di KB Home. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KBH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
63.60 65.30
Intervallo Annuale
48.91 85.97
Chiusura Precedente
65.00
Apertura
64.00
Bid
63.93
Ask
64.23
Minimo
63.60
Massimo
65.30
Volume
3.010 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.65%
Variazione Mensile
2.11%
Variazione Semestrale
10.32%
Variazione Annuale
-25.23%
20 settembre, sabato