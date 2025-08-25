Valute / KBH
KBH: KB Home
63.93 USD 1.07 (1.65%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KBH ha avuto una variazione del -1.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.60 e ad un massimo di 65.30.
Segui le dinamiche di KB Home. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
KBH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.60 65.30
Intervallo Annuale
48.91 85.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 65.00
- Apertura
- 64.00
- Bid
- 63.93
- Ask
- 64.23
- Minimo
- 63.60
- Massimo
- 65.30
- Volume
- 3.010 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -25.23%
20 settembre, sabato