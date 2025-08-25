FiyatlarBölümler
KBH: KB Home

63.93 USD 1.07 (1.65%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

KBH fiyatı bugün -1.65% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 63.60 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 65.30 aralığında işlem gördü.

KB Home hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
63.60 65.30
Yıllık aralık
48.91 85.97
Önceki kapanış
65.00
Açılış
64.00
Satış
63.93
Alış
64.23
Düşük
63.60
Yüksek
65.30
Hacim
3.010 K
Günlük değişim
-1.65%
Aylık değişim
2.11%
6 aylık değişim
10.32%
Yıllık değişim
-25.23%
