货币 / KBH
KBH: KB Home
66.41 USD 1.04 (1.59%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KBH汇率已更改1.59%。当日，交易品种以低点65.79和高点66.80进行交易。
关注KB Home动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KBH新闻
- KB Home (KBH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
- Lennar Before Q3 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- KBH vs. NVR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- KB Home: Harvesting Vs Reinvesting Cash At Tighter Returns (NYSE:KBH)
- KB Home (KBH) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- KB Home (KBH) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- Comstock Soars 74% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
- Oppenheimer initiates KB Home stock coverage with Perform rating
- Here's Why KB Home (KBH) Fell More Than Broader Market
- U.S. homebuilding stocks in focus as Trump team weighs housing emergency
- Here's Why KB Home (KBH) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Pre-Markets in the Red to Start a Fresh Week
- Pre-Markets Give Back Some of Friday's Big Gains
- Investors Heavily Search KB Home (KBH): Here is What You Need to Know
- Homebuilder stocks surge as Powell signals potential rate cut
- KB Home (KBH) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- As Fed Rate Cut Bets Surge, Wednesday's Homebuilder Rally Signals Housing Market Optimism - KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Lennar (NYSE:LEN)
- KB Home (KBH) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- KB Home (KBH) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- KB Home (KBH) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- KB Home (KBH) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Masco Q2 Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
- Here's Why KB Home (KBH) Fell More Than Broader Market
日范围
65.79 66.80
年范围
48.91 85.97
- 前一天收盘价
- 65.37
- 开盘价
- 65.79
- 卖价
- 66.41
- 买价
- 66.71
- 最低价
- 65.79
- 最高价
- 66.80
- 交易量
- 894
- 日变化
- 1.59%
- 月变化
- 6.07%
- 6个月变化
- 14.60%
- 年变化
- -22.33%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值