KBH: KB Home
63.93 USD 1.07 (1.65%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de KBH a changé de -1.65% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 63.60 et à un maximum de 65.30.
Suivez la dynamique KB Home. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
KBH Nouvelles
Range quotidien
63.60 65.30
Range Annuel
48.91 85.97
- Clôture Précédente
- 65.00
- Ouverture
- 64.00
- Bid
- 63.93
- Ask
- 64.23
- Plus Bas
- 63.60
- Plus Haut
- 65.30
- Volume
- 3.010 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.65%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.11%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 10.32%
- Changement Annuel
- -25.23%
20 septembre, samedi