IPOS: Renaissance Capital Greenwich Fund
17.21 USD 0.15 (0.86%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IPOS para hoje mudou para -0.86%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.21 e o mais alto foi 17.32.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Renaissance Capital Greenwich Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IPOS Notícias
Faixa diária
17.21 17.32
Faixa anual
10.86 17.36
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.36
- Open
- 17.32
- Bid
- 17.21
- Ask
- 17.51
- Low
- 17.21
- High
- 17.32
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- -0.86%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.65%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 51.10%
- Mudança anual
- 30.18%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh