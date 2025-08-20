Currencies / IPOS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IPOS: Renaissance Capital Greenwich Fund
17.36 USD 0.08 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IPOS exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.36 and at a high of 17.36.
Follow Renaissance Capital Greenwich Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IPOS News
- Vietnam Aims to Meet MSCI’s Market Upgrade Criteria by 2030
- Vietnam Accelerates IPOs, Enables Higher Foreign Stock Ownership
- India Eases Minimum Equity Offer Size in Boost for Mega-Cap IPOs
- Dubai Property Developer Binghatti Prepares For Possible IPO
- Tech Startup Urban Is India’s Most Subscribed IPO in 2025
- Zijin Gold Said to Gauge Interest for $3 Billion IPO Next Week
- JPMorgan Sees Record US Buybacks Jumping by Another $600 Billion
- UAE Follow-On Share Sales Near $5 Billion Mark, Eclipsing IPOs
- Rick Perry’s Energy Infrastructure REIT Fermi Files for IPO
- Flood Insurance Firm Neptune Files for US IPO as Revenue Grows
- Indian Shadow Banks’ IPO Boom Falters on Mounting Credit Stress
- Swiss Online Marketplace Firm SMG Announces Plan for IPO
- Ola Electric Shares Eye Redemption After $5 Billion Wipeout
- India Investors Eye China-Linked Companies After Modi-Xi Meeting
- India Considers Halting Shadow Banks From Duplicating Business
- Indian Stock Market Braces For Muted Start After Trump's 50% Tariffs
- Philippine Casino Firm Hann Holdings to Defer IPO, CEO Says
- NYSE’s Newest Venue Gets Jump on Upstart Texas Stock Exchange
- Ola Shares Whipsaw Over Two Days Amid Dozens of Block Deals
- India Becomes Rare Hub for Green IPOs With $4 Billion of Deals
- Dubai Hotel Turns Party Culture and Virality Into Big Business
- Green Power Firm Keen to Stay Private Despite Abu Dhabi IPO Rush
- This Is What Happens When a Startup Dies
- Saudi Arabian Contractor MGC Explores Riyadh Listing
Daily Range
17.36 17.36
Year Range
10.86 17.36
- Previous Close
- 17.28
- Open
- 17.36
- Bid
- 17.36
- Ask
- 17.66
- Low
- 17.36
- High
- 17.36
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 6.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 52.41%
- Year Change
- 31.32%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev