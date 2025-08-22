通貨 / IPOS
IPOS: Renaissance Capital Greenwich Fund
17.40 USD 0.19 (1.10%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IPOSの今日の為替レートは、1.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.40の安値と17.40の高値で取引されました。
Renaissance Capital Greenwich Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
17.40 17.40
1年のレンジ
10.86 17.40
- 以前の終値
- 17.21
- 始値
- 17.40
- 買値
- 17.40
- 買値
- 17.70
- 安値
- 17.40
- 高値
- 17.40
- 出来高
- 1
- 1日の変化
- 1.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 52.77%
- 1年の変化
- 31.62%
