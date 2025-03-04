Moedas / IPI
IPI: Intrepid Potash Inc
28.70 USD 0.10 (0.35%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IPI para hoje mudou para 0.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.90 e o mais alto foi 28.74.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Intrepid Potash Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IPI Notícias
Faixa diária
27.90 28.74
Faixa anual
20.86 38.97
- Fechamento anterior
- 28.60
- Open
- 28.74
- Bid
- 28.70
- Ask
- 29.00
- Low
- 27.90
- High
- 28.74
- Volume
- 125
- Mudança diária
- 0.35%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.41%
- Mudança anual
- 20.99%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh