货币 / IPI
IPI: Intrepid Potash Inc
28.81 USD 0.17 (0.59%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IPI汇率已更改0.59%。当日，交易品种以低点28.46和高点29.00进行交易。
关注Intrepid Potash Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
28.46 29.00
年范围
20.86 38.97
- 前一天收盘价
- 28.64
- 开盘价
- 28.61
- 卖价
- 28.81
- 买价
- 29.11
- 最低价
- 28.46
- 最高价
- 29.00
- 交易量
- 118
- 日变化
- 0.59%
- 月变化
- -4.92%
- 6个月变化
- -2.04%
- 年变化
- 21.46%
