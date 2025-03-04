QuotesSections
IPI: Intrepid Potash Inc

28.64 USD 0.66 (2.25%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IPI exchange rate has changed by -2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.45 and at a high of 29.38.

Follow Intrepid Potash Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
28.45 29.38
Year Range
20.86 38.97
Previous Close
29.30
Open
29.18
Bid
28.64
Ask
28.94
Low
28.45
High
29.38
Volume
219
Daily Change
-2.25%
Month Change
-5.48%
6 Months Change
-2.62%
Year Change
20.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%