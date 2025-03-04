QuotazioniSezioni
IPI: Intrepid Potash Inc

28.24 USD 0.37 (1.29%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IPI ha avuto una variazione del -1.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.16 e ad un massimo di 28.81.

Segui le dinamiche di Intrepid Potash Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.16 28.81
Intervallo Annuale
20.86 38.97
Chiusura Precedente
28.61
Apertura
28.57
Bid
28.24
Ask
28.54
Minimo
28.16
Massimo
28.81
Volume
175
Variazione giornaliera
-1.29%
Variazione Mensile
-6.80%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.98%
Variazione Annuale
19.06%
21 settembre, domenica