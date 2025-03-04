Valute / IPI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IPI: Intrepid Potash Inc
28.24 USD 0.37 (1.29%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IPI ha avuto una variazione del -1.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.16 e ad un massimo di 28.81.
Segui le dinamiche di Intrepid Potash Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IPI News
- NTR's Potash Volumes Hit Record High: Can Demand Keep Driving Growth?
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) This Year?
- MOS' Potash Volumes Improve: Will Hydrofloat Drive Them Further?
- Fertilizer stocks soar after potash added to critical minerals list
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging FrancoNevada (FNV) This Year?
- Mosaic to Sell Brazil Potash Mining Operations to VL Mineracao
- Top 3 Materials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)
- Mosaic: A Strong Foundation, But Not A Buy (For Now) (NYSE:MOS)
- Earnings call transcript: Intrepid Potash beats Q2 2025 forecasts, stock reacts
- Intrepid Potash (IPI) Q2 Revenue Up 15%
- Intrepid Potash (IPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Intrepid potash owner Jornayvaz sells $1.8 million in shares
- Intrepid Potash: Potential Shareholder Returns & Several Catalysts (NYSE:IPI)
- Intrepid Potash: Sell Due To Imminent Global Supply Surge (NYSE:IPI)
- CF Industries Stock Shows Healthy Growth; Earns Membership In 95-Plus Composite Rating Club
- CF Industries Holdings Earns Membership In 95-Plus Composite Rating Club
- First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Why ThredUp Shares Are Trading Higher By 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ), AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)
- Compass Minerals Stock: A Money Sink Despite Stable Prices (NYSE:CMP)
- Intrepid Potash: The Recovery May Be Just Getting Started (NYSE:IPI)
- U.S. Restores Russian Access To Fertilizer Exports: Could Sanctioned Oligarchs Benefit From Latest Push In Ceasefire Talks? - Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)
- The OPEC You've Never Heard Of: Why Potash Prices Could Boom
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.16 28.81
Intervallo Annuale
20.86 38.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.61
- Apertura
- 28.57
- Bid
- 28.24
- Ask
- 28.54
- Minimo
- 28.16
- Massimo
- 28.81
- Volume
- 175
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.06%
21 settembre, domenica