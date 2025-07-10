Moedas / HLIT
HLIT: Harmonic Inc
10.31 USD 0.28 (2.79%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HLIT para hoje mudou para 2.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.13 e o mais alto foi 10.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Harmonic Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HLIT Notícias
Faixa diária
10.13 10.34
Faixa anual
7.80 16.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.03
- Open
- 10.19
- Bid
- 10.31
- Ask
- 10.61
- Low
- 10.13
- High
- 10.34
- Volume
- 421
- Mudança diária
- 2.79%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.51%
- Mudança anual
- -29.09%
