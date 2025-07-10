Currencies / HLIT
HLIT: Harmonic Inc
9.99 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HLIT exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.88 and at a high of 10.02.
Follow Harmonic Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HLIT News
- Harmonic launches central management system for hybrid streaming
- Globoplay adopts Harmonic’s tech for Brazilian football streaming
- Harmonic Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings - Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)
- Harmonic Inc stock hits 52-week low at 7.85 USD
- Whirlpool Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Harmonic, Stanley Black & Decker And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC), Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)
- Needham lowers Harmonic stock price target to $12 on cable spending slowdown
- Harmonic Posts Q2 Profit Up 11%
- Harmonic Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HLIT)
- Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Harmonic Q2 2025 beats expectations, stock rises
- Harmonic (HLIT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Harmonic shares plunge as Q3 guidance falls short of expectations
- Harmonic Q2 2025 slides: mixed results amid strategic positioning for 2026 growth
- Harmonic earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Harmonic: More Price Slippage This Year, But Could Soar In 2026 (NASDAQ:HLIT)
Daily Range
9.88 10.02
Year Range
7.80 16.70
- Previous Close
- 10.00
- Open
- 9.97
- Bid
- 9.99
- Ask
- 10.29
- Low
- 9.88
- High
- 10.02
- Volume
- 1.555 K
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 5.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.17%
- Year Change
- -31.29%
