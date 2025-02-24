Moedas / HLF
HLF: Herbalife Ltd
9.26 USD 0.06 (0.64%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HLF para hoje mudou para -0.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.19 e o mais alto foi 9.41.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Herbalife Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HLF Notícias
- BMO Capital eleva ações da High Liner Foods com expectativa de crescimento
- High Liner Foods stock upgraded by BMO Capital on expected revenue growth
- LifeVantage: Downgrading On Disappointing Results And Outlook - Hold (NASDAQ:LFVN)
- Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples
- Herbalife at Barclays Conference: Embracing Digital Transformation
- Herbalife stock price target raised to $10 from $9 at Mizuho
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Nature's Sunshine: Premium Valuation Without Moats, Sell (NASDAQ:NATR)
- Is CVS a Smart Buy Now on Strong Q2, Low Valuation & Long-Term Upside?
- Herbalife Q2 2025 slides: Flat sales, raised EBITDA guidance amid digital push
- Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CVS Q2 Estimates Dip: Is the Stock Still a Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings?
- Herbalife Ltd.: A Hidden Gem With Strong Profitability And Growth Prospects (NYSE:HLF)
- Herbalife launches new weight loss supplement with botanical extracts
- Herbalife soars 73% after InvestingPro’s February Fair Value alert
- Herbalife Named in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Companies to Work For List
- Herbalife’s Aloin Identification Method for Aloe Vera Officially Recognized by AOAC INTERNATIONAL
- Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HAMVX)
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q1 2025 Update
- Herbalife to Participate in MicroCap Rodeo Conference on June 4
- RBC Capital sets High Liner Foods stock target at C$20
- Herbalife Nutrition Q1 earnings beat, revenue misses; shares dip
- Ashland Presents Attractive Upside Emerging From The Downcycle
- Herbalife: The Battleground Stock Is Showing Some Turnaround Potential (NYSE:HLF)
Faixa diária
9.19 9.41
Faixa anual
5.04 10.83
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.32
- Open
- 9.35
- Bid
- 9.26
- Ask
- 9.56
- Low
- 9.19
- High
- 9.41
- Volume
- 438
- Mudança diária
- -0.64%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.93%
- Mudança anual
- 29.87%
