통화 / HLF
HLF: Herbalife Ltd
9.13 USD 0.16 (1.72%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HLF 환율이 오늘 -1.72%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.01이고 고가는 9.30이었습니다.
Herbalife Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
9.01 9.30
년간 변동
5.04 10.83
- 이전 종가
- 9.29
- 시가
- 9.26
- Bid
- 9.13
- Ask
- 9.43
- 저가
- 9.01
- 고가
- 9.30
- 볼륨
- 2.003 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.72%
- 월 변동
- -5.58%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.43%
- 년간 변동율
- 28.05%
20 9월, 토요일