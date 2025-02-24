通貨 / HLF
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HLF: Herbalife Ltd
9.29 USD 0.03 (0.32%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HLFの今日の為替レートは、-0.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.16の安値と9.41の高値で取引されました。
Herbalife Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HLF News
- BMO キャピタル、収益成長見込みでハイ・ライナー・フーズの格付けを引き上げ
- High Liner Foods stock upgraded by BMO Capital on expected revenue growth
- LifeVantage: Downgrading On Disappointing Results And Outlook - Hold (NASDAQ:LFVN)
- Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples
- Herbalife at Barclays Conference: Embracing Digital Transformation
- Herbalife stock price target raised to $10 from $9 at Mizuho
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Nature's Sunshine: Premium Valuation Without Moats, Sell (NASDAQ:NATR)
- Is CVS a Smart Buy Now on Strong Q2, Low Valuation & Long-Term Upside?
- Herbalife Q2 2025 slides: Flat sales, raised EBITDA guidance amid digital push
- Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CVS Q2 Estimates Dip: Is the Stock Still a Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings?
- Herbalife Ltd.: A Hidden Gem With Strong Profitability And Growth Prospects (NYSE:HLF)
- Herbalife launches new weight loss supplement with botanical extracts
- Herbalife soars 73% after InvestingPro’s February Fair Value alert
- Herbalife Named in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Companies to Work For List
- Herbalife’s Aloin Identification Method for Aloe Vera Officially Recognized by AOAC INTERNATIONAL
- Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HAMVX)
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q1 2025 Update
- Herbalife to Participate in MicroCap Rodeo Conference on June 4
- RBC Capital sets High Liner Foods stock target at C$20
- Herbalife Nutrition Q1 earnings beat, revenue misses; shares dip
- Ashland Presents Attractive Upside Emerging From The Downcycle
- Herbalife: The Battleground Stock Is Showing Some Turnaround Potential (NYSE:HLF)
1日のレンジ
9.16 9.41
1年のレンジ
5.04 10.83
- 以前の終値
- 9.32
- 始値
- 9.35
- 買値
- 9.29
- 買値
- 9.59
- 安値
- 9.16
- 高値
- 9.41
- 出来高
- 1.905 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.27%
- 1年の変化
- 30.29%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K