HLF: Herbalife Ltd

9.29 USD 0.03 (0.32%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HLFの今日の為替レートは、-0.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.16の安値と9.41の高値で取引されました。

Herbalife Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.16 9.41
1年のレンジ
5.04 10.83
以前の終値
9.32
始値
9.35
買値
9.29
買値
9.59
安値
9.16
高値
9.41
出来高
1.905 K
1日の変化
-0.32%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.93%
6ヶ月の変化
7.27%
1年の変化
30.29%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K