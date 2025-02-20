货币 / HLF
HLF: Herbalife Ltd
9.37 USD 0.16 (1.74%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HLF汇率已更改1.74%。当日，交易品种以低点9.28和高点9.47进行交易。
关注Herbalife Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
9.28 9.47
年范围
5.04 10.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.21
- 开盘价
- 9.28
- 卖价
- 9.37
- 买价
- 9.67
- 最低价
- 9.28
- 最高价
- 9.47
- 交易量
- 517
- 日变化
- 1.74%
- 月变化
- -3.10%
- 6个月变化
- 8.20%
- 年变化
- 31.42%
