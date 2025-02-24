Valute / HLF
HLF: Herbalife Ltd
9.13 USD 0.16 (1.72%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HLF ha avuto una variazione del -1.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.01 e ad un massimo di 9.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Herbalife Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.01 9.30
Intervallo Annuale
5.04 10.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.29
- Apertura
- 9.26
- Bid
- 9.13
- Ask
- 9.43
- Minimo
- 9.01
- Massimo
- 9.30
- Volume
- 2.003 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.05%
20 settembre, sabato