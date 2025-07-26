Moedas / HBAN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HBAN: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
17.54 USD 0.11 (0.63%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HBAN para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.27 e o mais alto foi 17.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBAN Notícias
- Huntington Bancshares reduz taxa prime para 7,25 por cento
- Huntington Bancshares lowers prime rate to 7.25 percent
- Top 5 bancos regionais preparados para crescimento, segundo análise da WarrenAI
- Top 5 Regional Banks Poised for Growth, According to WarrenAI Analysis
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- RBC sees global banks extending outperformance alongside global growth
- US consumer finances stay robust even as jobs data cloud economic outlook, bankers say
- Huntington Bancshares stock maintains Market Perform rating at KBW
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:HBAN)
- Huntington Bancshares stock price target raised to $20 at BofA Securities
- Apollo Wraps Up Bridge Buyout, Expands Real Estate Platform
- Huntington Shares Up 23.2% in a Year: Should You Hold or Fold Now?
- Regional-bank stocks are catching up to larger rivals. How to play the sector from here.
- Truist's Path to Long-Term Growth: Branching Out and Going Digital
- M&As Rise to 4-Year High in July: Here's What it Means for Banks
- Wall Street Lunch: Wedbush Adds CRWD, RBLX, GEV, NBIS To IVES AI 30 List
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Bank of Montreal May Sell Transport Finance Arm Amid Market Shift
- Fifth Third Bancorp Enters Alabama, Strengthens Southeast Presence
- U.S. Bank M&A Activity Rises To 4-Year High In July
- Comerica in the M&A Spotlight: What's Driving Acquisition Interests?
- Affiliated Managers to Sell Comvest's Private Credit Stake for $285M
- U.S. Bank Stocks Tread Water In July
- Fidelity Equity-Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FEIKX)
Faixa diária
17.27 17.80
Faixa anual
11.92 18.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.43
- Open
- 17.31
- Bid
- 17.54
- Ask
- 17.84
- Low
- 17.27
- High
- 17.80
- Volume
- 25.474 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.70%
- Mudança anual
- 20.05%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh