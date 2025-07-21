Currencies / HBAN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HBAN: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
17.30 USD 0.33 (1.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HBAN exchange rate has changed by -1.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.20 and at a high of 17.62.
Follow Huntington Bancshares Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBAN News
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- RBC sees global banks extending outperformance alongside global growth
- US consumer finances stay robust even as jobs data cloud economic outlook, bankers say
- Huntington Bancshares stock maintains Market Perform rating at KBW
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:HBAN)
- Huntington Bancshares stock price target raised to $20 at BofA Securities
- Apollo Wraps Up Bridge Buyout, Expands Real Estate Platform
- Huntington Shares Up 23.2% in a Year: Should You Hold or Fold Now?
- Regional-bank stocks are catching up to larger rivals. How to play the sector from here.
- Truist's Path to Long-Term Growth: Branching Out and Going Digital
- M&As Rise to 4-Year High in July: Here's What it Means for Banks
- Wall Street Lunch: Wedbush Adds CRWD, RBLX, GEV, NBIS To IVES AI 30 List
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Bank of Montreal May Sell Transport Finance Arm Amid Market Shift
- Fifth Third Bancorp Enters Alabama, Strengthens Southeast Presence
- U.S. Bank M&A Activity Rises To 4-Year High In July
- Comerica in the M&A Spotlight: What's Driving Acquisition Interests?
- Affiliated Managers to Sell Comvest's Private Credit Stake for $285M
- U.S. Bank Stocks Tread Water In July
- Fidelity Equity-Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FEIKX)
- Veritex stock price target raised to $37 from $30 at KBW on ROA target
- Huntington Bancshares stock rating reiterated at Market Perform by KBW
- Huntington Bancshares Loan Growth Up
- Huntington Bancshares price target lowered to $21 at TD Cowen
Daily Range
17.20 17.62
Year Range
11.92 18.45
- Previous Close
- 17.63
- Open
- 17.62
- Bid
- 17.30
- Ask
- 17.60
- Low
- 17.20
- High
- 17.62
- Volume
- 10.906 K
- Daily Change
- -1.87%
- Month Change
- -1.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.10%
- Year Change
- 18.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%