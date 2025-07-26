Währungen / HBAN
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
HBAN: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
17.87 USD 0.33 (1.88%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HBAN hat sich für heute um 1.88% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 17.90 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Huntington Bancshares Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBAN News
- Huntington Bancshares senkt Prime Rate auf 7,25 Prozent
- Huntington Bancshares lowers prime rate to 7.25 percent
- Analyse von WarrenAI: Fünf Regionalbanken mit hohem Wachstumspotenzial
- Top 5 Regional Banks Poised for Growth, According to WarrenAI Analysis
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- RBC sees global banks extending outperformance alongside global growth
- US consumer finances stay robust even as jobs data cloud economic outlook, bankers say
- Huntington Bancshares stock maintains Market Perform rating at KBW
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:HBAN)
- Huntington Bancshares stock price target raised to $20 at BofA Securities
- Apollo Wraps Up Bridge Buyout, Expands Real Estate Platform
- Huntington Shares Up 23.2% in a Year: Should You Hold or Fold Now?
- Regional-bank stocks are catching up to larger rivals. How to play the sector from here.
- Truist's Path to Long-Term Growth: Branching Out and Going Digital
- M&As Rise to 4-Year High in July: Here's What it Means for Banks
- Wall Street Lunch: Wedbush Adds CRWD, RBLX, GEV, NBIS To IVES AI 30 List
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Bank of Montreal May Sell Transport Finance Arm Amid Market Shift
- Fifth Third Bancorp Enters Alabama, Strengthens Southeast Presence
- U.S. Bank M&A Activity Rises To 4-Year High In July
- Comerica in the M&A Spotlight: What's Driving Acquisition Interests?
- Affiliated Managers to Sell Comvest's Private Credit Stake for $285M
- U.S. Bank Stocks Tread Water In July
- Fidelity Equity-Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FEIKX)
Tagesspanne
17.47 17.90
Jahresspanne
11.92 18.45
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.54
- Eröffnung
- 17.62
- Bid
- 17.87
- Ask
- 18.17
- Tief
- 17.47
- Hoch
- 17.90
- Volumen
- 24.045 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.88%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.36%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.90%
- Jahresänderung
- 22.31%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K