货币 / HBAN
HBAN: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
17.43 USD 0.20 (1.13%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HBAN汇率已更改-1.13%。当日，交易品种以低点17.20和高点17.62进行交易。
关注Huntington Bancshares Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
17.20 17.62
年范围
11.92 18.45
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.63
- 开盘价
- 17.62
- 卖价
- 17.43
- 买价
- 17.73
- 最低价
- 17.20
- 最高价
- 17.62
- 交易量
- 21.624 K
- 日变化
- -1.13%
- 月变化
- -1.13%
- 6个月变化
- 15.97%
- 年变化
- 19.30%
