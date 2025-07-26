Valute / HBAN
HBAN: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
17.72 USD 0.15 (0.84%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HBAN ha avuto una variazione del -0.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.71 e ad un massimo di 17.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HBAN News
- Huntington Bancshares riduce il tasso primario al 7,25 percento
- Le 5 migliori banche regionali pronte alla crescita, secondo l’analisi di WarrenAI
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- RBC sees global banks extending outperformance alongside global growth
- US consumer finances stay robust even as jobs data cloud economic outlook, bankers say
- Huntington Bancshares stock maintains Market Perform rating at KBW
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:HBAN)
- Huntington Bancshares stock price target raised to $20 at BofA Securities
- Apollo Wraps Up Bridge Buyout, Expands Real Estate Platform
- Huntington Shares Up 23.2% in a Year: Should You Hold or Fold Now?
- Regional-bank stocks are catching up to larger rivals. How to play the sector from here.
- Truist's Path to Long-Term Growth: Branching Out and Going Digital
- M&As Rise to 4-Year High in July: Here's What it Means for Banks
- Wall Street Lunch: Wedbush Adds CRWD, RBLX, GEV, NBIS To IVES AI 30 List
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Bank of Montreal May Sell Transport Finance Arm Amid Market Shift
- Fifth Third Bancorp Enters Alabama, Strengthens Southeast Presence
- U.S. Bank M&A Activity Rises To 4-Year High In July
- Comerica in the M&A Spotlight: What's Driving Acquisition Interests?
- Affiliated Managers to Sell Comvest's Private Credit Stake for $285M
- U.S. Bank Stocks Tread Water In July
- Fidelity Equity-Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FEIKX)
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.71 17.93
Intervallo Annuale
11.92 18.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.87
- Apertura
- 17.90
- Bid
- 17.72
- Ask
- 18.02
- Minimo
- 17.71
- Massimo
- 17.93
- Volume
- 20.297 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.29%
20 settembre, sabato