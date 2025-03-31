Moedas / GORV
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GORV: Lazydays Holdings Inc
2.26 USD 0.23 (9.24%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GORV para hoje mudou para -9.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.22 e o mais alto foi 2.27.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lazydays Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GORV Notícias
- Ações da Lazydays disparam após anúncio de aquisição pela Campers Inn RV
- Lazydays stock soars after acquisition announcement by Campers Inn RV
- Lazydays Holdings amends waiver on credit agreement, extends deadline
- Lazydays reports narrower Q2 loss as margins improve
- Lazydays Holdings regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting minimum bid price
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 14 to July 18) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Lazydays implements 1-for-30 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq compliance
- Lazydays announces 1-for-30 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq compliance
- Ron Fleming appointed permanent CEO of Lazydays RV
- LAZYDAYS AND RON HOOVER RV & MARINE ENTER INTO AGREEMENT FOR TULSA, OK STORE LOCATION
- Lazydays completes transactions to boost liquidity, reduce debt
- LAZYDAYS AND GENERAL RV COMPLETE LONGMONT, COLORADO TRANSACTION
- LAZYDAYS AND GENERAL RV COMPLETE FT. PIERCE, FLORIDA TRANSACTION
- LAZYDAYS AND GENERAL RV COMPLETE MESA, ARIZONA TRANSACTION
- Why Novavax Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP)
- Lazydays appoints new CAO; directors resign
- LAZYDAYS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
- Lazydays stock rises over 4% as Q1 loss narrows, revenue beats estimates
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (GORV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lazydays Narrows Net Loss, Plans Store Divestitures To Refocus Amid Tough Q4 - Lazydays Hldgs (NASDAQ:GORV)
Faixa diária
2.22 2.27
Faixa anual
0.13 8.15
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.49
- Open
- 2.25
- Bid
- 2.26
- Ask
- 2.56
- Low
- 2.22
- High
- 2.27
- Volume
- 46
- Mudança diária
- -9.24%
- Mudança mensal
- -24.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 564.71%
- Mudança anual
- 54.79%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh