GORV: Lazydays Holdings Inc
3.06 USD 0.61 (24.90%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GORV exchange rate has changed by 24.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.46 and at a high of 6.74.
Follow Lazydays Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GORV News
- Lazydays stock soars after acquisition announcement by Campers Inn RV
- Lazydays Holdings amends waiver on credit agreement, extends deadline
- Lazydays reports narrower Q2 loss as margins improve
- Lazydays Holdings regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting minimum bid price
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 14 to July 18) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Lazydays implements 1-for-30 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq compliance
- Lazydays announces 1-for-30 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq compliance
- Ron Fleming appointed permanent CEO of Lazydays RV
- LAZYDAYS AND RON HOOVER RV & MARINE ENTER INTO AGREEMENT FOR TULSA, OK STORE LOCATION
- Lazydays completes transactions to boost liquidity, reduce debt
- LAZYDAYS AND GENERAL RV COMPLETE LONGMONT, COLORADO TRANSACTION
- LAZYDAYS AND GENERAL RV COMPLETE FT. PIERCE, FLORIDA TRANSACTION
- LAZYDAYS AND GENERAL RV COMPLETE MESA, ARIZONA TRANSACTION
- Why Novavax Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP)
- Lazydays appoints new CAO; directors resign
- LAZYDAYS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
- Lazydays stock rises over 4% as Q1 loss narrows, revenue beats estimates
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (GORV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lazydays Narrows Net Loss, Plans Store Divestitures To Refocus Amid Tough Q4 - Lazydays Hldgs (NASDAQ:GORV)
Daily Range
2.46 6.74
Year Range
0.13 8.15
- Previous Close
- 2.45
- Open
- 2.50
- Bid
- 3.06
- Ask
- 3.36
- Low
- 2.46
- High
- 6.74
- Volume
- 37.908 K
- Daily Change
- 24.90%
- Month Change
- 2.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 800.00%
- Year Change
- 109.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%