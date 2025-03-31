Valute / GORV
GORV: Lazydays Holdings Inc
2.10 USD 0.06 (2.78%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GORV ha avuto una variazione del -2.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.05 e ad un massimo di 2.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Lazydays Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.05 2.28
Intervallo Annuale
0.13 8.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.16
- Apertura
- 2.28
- Bid
- 2.10
- Ask
- 2.40
- Minimo
- 2.05
- Massimo
- 2.28
- Volume
- 333
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- -29.77%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 517.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- 43.84%
