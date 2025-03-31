QuotazioniSezioni
GORV: Lazydays Holdings Inc

2.10 USD 0.06 (2.78%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GORV ha avuto una variazione del -2.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.05 e ad un massimo di 2.28.

Segui le dinamiche di Lazydays Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.05 2.28
Intervallo Annuale
0.13 8.15
Chiusura Precedente
2.16
Apertura
2.28
Bid
2.10
Ask
2.40
Minimo
2.05
Massimo
2.28
Volume
333
Variazione giornaliera
-2.78%
Variazione Mensile
-29.77%
Variazione Semestrale
517.65%
Variazione Annuale
43.84%
21 settembre, domenica