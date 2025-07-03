Moedas / ENTG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ENTG: Entegris Inc
94.85 USD 2.75 (2.99%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ENTG para hoje mudou para 2.99%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 94.39 e o mais alto foi 96.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Entegris Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENTG Notícias
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? Zoom, Royal Caribbean Cruises, And Ubiquiti Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 18-August 22)...
- Entegris to invest $700 million in US semiconductor R&D
- Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller bets $132.7M on surprise AI chip stock
- Legendary Investor Stanley Druckenmiller Made Huge AI And Chipmaker Bets In Q2 — Here's What He Knows That You Don't - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th
- The London Company Mid Cap Vs. RMC Q2 2025 Commentary
- ClearBridge Mid Cap Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:SBMAX)
- Novo Nordisk, United Parcel Service, And Moderna Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (July 28-August 1): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - ATI (NYSE:ATI), Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX)
- Mizuho raises Entegris stock price target to $100 on recovery outlook
- Entegris stock price target lowered to $95 at BMO Capital on margin headwinds
- Entegris (ENTG) Q2 Revenue Up
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Entegris Q2 2025 slides: Revenue improves sequentially but margins compress
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Entegris (ENTG) Q2 Earnings
- Entegris (ENTG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Entegris shares fall over 3% as Q3 guidance disappoints despite Q2 beat
- Entegris earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate Entegris (ENTG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Chip Gear Stocks Get Boost From AI Prospects
- Deutsche Bank adds DuPont to Buy list ahead of electronics spin-off
- Goldman Sachs bullish on LRCX, AMAT, and STX in new semiconductor call
- Semiconductors Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2025
Faixa diária
94.39 96.00
Faixa anual
60.75 113.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 92.10
- Open
- 95.83
- Bid
- 94.85
- Ask
- 95.15
- Low
- 94.39
- High
- 96.00
- Volume
- 382
- Mudança diária
- 2.99%
- Mudança mensal
- 17.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.10%
- Mudança anual
- -15.64%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh