Valute / ENTG
ENTG: Entegris Inc

93.32 USD 2.65 (2.76%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ENTG ha avuto una variazione del -2.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 92.89 e ad un massimo di 96.95.

Segui le dinamiche di Entegris Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
92.89 96.95
Intervallo Annuale
60.75 113.90
Chiusura Precedente
95.97
Apertura
96.69
Bid
93.32
Ask
93.62
Minimo
92.89
Massimo
96.95
Volume
6.001 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.76%
Variazione Mensile
15.67%
Variazione Semestrale
7.34%
Variazione Annuale
-17.00%
20 settembre, sabato