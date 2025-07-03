Valute / ENTG
ENTG: Entegris Inc
93.32 USD 2.65 (2.76%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ENTG ha avuto una variazione del -2.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 92.89 e ad un massimo di 96.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Entegris Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ENTG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
92.89 96.95
Intervallo Annuale
60.75 113.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 95.97
- Apertura
- 96.69
- Bid
- 93.32
- Ask
- 93.62
- Minimo
- 92.89
- Massimo
- 96.95
- Volume
- 6.001 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.00%
20 settembre, sabato