EBC: Eastern Bankshares Inc
17.68 USD 0.13 (0.74%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EBC para hoje mudou para 0.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.58 e o mais alto foi 17.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Eastern Bankshares Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
17.58 17.73
Faixa anual
13.51 19.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.55
- Open
- 17.60
- Bid
- 17.68
- Ask
- 17.98
- Low
- 17.58
- High
- 17.73
- Volume
- 112
- Mudança diária
- 0.74%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.20%
- Mudança anual
- 8.40%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh