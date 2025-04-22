Currencies / EBC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EBC: Eastern Bankshares Inc
17.37 USD 0.05 (0.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EBC exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.03 and at a high of 17.38.
Follow Eastern Bankshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EBC News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Eastern Bankshares shareholders elect directors and approve executive pay
- Eastern Bankshares: Shares Look Cheap On Upcoming M&A (NASDAQ:EBC)
- Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPVX)
- Earnings call transcript: Eastern Bankshares beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Eastern Bankshares: Growing Through Acquisitions, Attractive Value (NASDAQ:EBC)
- Eastern Bankshares Q2 2025 slides reveal strong profitability gains and record AUM
- Eastern Bankshares, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EBC)
- Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Eastern Bankshares earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- U.S. Banks Scale Back Held-To-Maturity Securities For 9th Quarter In A Row
- Joseph Rodolfy Joins Eastern Bank As Senior Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Relationship Manager
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Eastern Bank hires veteran banker for commercial team
- Eastern Bank Announces Tobin Scientific As A Commercial Banking Customer
- Eastern Bankshares And HarborOne Bancorp: Too Much Uncertainty For Me (NASDAQ:EBC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Eastern Bank Welcomes David Ciolfi To Cambridge Trust Private Banking, A Division Of Eastern Bank, As Senior Vice President, Team Lead For Business Development
- Eastern to acquire HarborOne in $490 million deal in latest U.S. regional bank consolidation
- Polaris Global Equity Composite Q1 2025 Commentary
Daily Range
17.03 17.38
Year Range
13.51 19.40
- Previous Close
- 17.32
- Open
- 17.29
- Bid
- 17.37
- Ask
- 17.67
- Low
- 17.03
- High
- 17.38
- Volume
- 3.070 K
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 2.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.29%
- Year Change
- 6.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%