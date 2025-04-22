货币 / EBC
EBC: Eastern Bankshares Inc
17.67 USD 0.27 (1.55%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EBC汇率已更改1.55%。当日，交易品种以低点17.65和高点17.75进行交易。
关注Eastern Bankshares Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
17.65 17.75
年范围
13.51 19.40
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.40
- 开盘价
- 17.75
- 卖价
- 17.67
- 买价
- 17.97
- 最低价
- 17.65
- 最高价
- 17.75
- 交易量
- 323
- 日变化
- 1.55%
- 月变化
- 4.25%
- 6个月变化
- 9.14%
- 年变化
- 8.34%
