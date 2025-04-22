Valute / EBC
EBC: Eastern Bankshares Inc
18.04 USD 0.11 (0.61%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EBC ha avuto una variazione del -0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.72 e ad un massimo di 18.14.
Segui le dinamiche di Eastern Bankshares Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.72 18.14
Intervallo Annuale
13.51 19.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.15
- Apertura
- 18.14
- Bid
- 18.04
- Ask
- 18.34
- Minimo
- 17.72
- Massimo
- 18.14
- Volume
- 3.734 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.61%
20 settembre, sabato