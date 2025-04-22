QuotazioniSezioni
EBC: Eastern Bankshares Inc

18.04 USD 0.11 (0.61%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EBC ha avuto una variazione del -0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.72 e ad un massimo di 18.14.

Segui le dinamiche di Eastern Bankshares Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.72 18.14
Intervallo Annuale
13.51 19.40
Chiusura Precedente
18.15
Apertura
18.14
Bid
18.04
Ask
18.34
Minimo
17.72
Massimo
18.14
Volume
3.734 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.61%
Variazione Mensile
6.43%
Variazione Semestrale
11.43%
Variazione Annuale
10.61%
