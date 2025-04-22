通貨 / EBC
EBC: Eastern Bankshares Inc
18.15 USD 0.60 (3.42%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EBCの今日の為替レートは、3.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.58の安値と18.18の高値で取引されました。
Eastern Bankshares Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
17.58 18.18
1年のレンジ
13.51 19.40
- 以前の終値
- 17.55
- 始値
- 17.60
- 買値
- 18.15
- 買値
- 18.45
- 安値
- 17.58
- 高値
- 18.18
- 出来高
- 3.183 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.11%
- 1年の変化
- 11.28%
