EBC: Eastern Bankshares Inc

18.15 USD 0.60 (3.42%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EBCの今日の為替レートは、3.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.58の安値と18.18の高値で取引されました。

Eastern Bankshares Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
17.58 18.18
1年のレンジ
13.51 19.40
以前の終値
17.55
始値
17.60
買値
18.15
買値
18.45
安値
17.58
高値
18.18
出来高
3.183 K
1日の変化
3.42%
1ヶ月の変化
7.08%
6ヶ月の変化
12.11%
1年の変化
11.28%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K