EATZ: AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF
27.53 USD 0.88 (3.10%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EATZ para hoje mudou para -3.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.46 e o mais alto foi 27.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EATZ Notícias
Faixa diária
27.46 27.54
Faixa anual
24.28 31.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 28.41
- Open
- 27.46
- Bid
- 27.53
- Ask
- 27.83
- Low
- 27.46
- High
- 27.54
- Volume
- 7
- Mudança diária
- -3.10%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.82%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.51%
- Mudança anual
- 2.53%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh