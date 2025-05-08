QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EATZ
EATZ: AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

27.31 USD 0.22 (0.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EATZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.31 e ad un massimo di 27.34.

Segui le dinamiche di AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.31 27.34
Intervallo Annuale
24.28 31.59
Chiusura Precedente
27.53
Apertura
27.34
Bid
27.31
Ask
27.61
Minimo
27.31
Massimo
27.34
Volume
4
Variazione giornaliera
-0.80%
Variazione Mensile
-2.60%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.29%
Variazione Annuale
1.71%
