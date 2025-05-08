Valute / EATZ
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EATZ: AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF
27.31 USD 0.22 (0.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EATZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.31 e ad un massimo di 27.34.
Segui le dinamiche di AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EATZ News
- Retail Sales Gain Steam in August: 4 ETF Areas to Win
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- How restaurant chains are competing on in-store vibes to win back customers
- Invest Like Warren Buffett With These ETFs
- Wall Street analyst says restaurant stocks ’look broken right now’
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- U.S. Retail/Restaurant 2025 Mid-Year Outlook
- Trump officials paused, then resumed immigration raids in key economic sectors. Industry leaders say they’re still hopeful about making their case.
- Weekly Commentary: 'Real Economy Sphere Vs. Financial Sphere' Q1 2025 Z.1
- Vacation Plans Shrink With Consumer Confidence
- Best ETFs Provider AdvisorShares Finds Opportunity In Offbeat Spots
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.31 27.34
Intervallo Annuale
24.28 31.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.53
- Apertura
- 27.34
- Bid
- 27.31
- Ask
- 27.61
- Minimo
- 27.31
- Massimo
- 27.34
- Volume
- 4
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.71%
21 settembre, domenica