货币 / EATZ
EATZ: AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF
27.31 USD 0.22 (0.80%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EATZ汇率已更改-0.80%。当日，交易品种以低点27.31和高点27.34进行交易。
关注AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EATZ新闻
日范围
27.31 27.34
年范围
24.28 31.59
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.53
- 开盘价
- 27.34
- 卖价
- 27.31
- 买价
- 27.61
- 最低价
- 27.31
- 最高价
- 27.34
- 交易量
- 4
- 日变化
- -0.80%
- 月变化
- -2.60%
- 6个月变化
- -0.29%
- 年变化
- 1.71%
21 九月, 星期日