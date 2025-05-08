Currencies / EATZ
EATZ: AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF
27.31 USD 0.22 (0.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EATZ exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.31 and at a high of 27.32.
Follow AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EATZ News
Daily Range
27.31 27.32
Year Range
24.28 31.59
- Previous Close
- 27.53
- Open
- 27.32
- Bid
- 27.31
- Ask
- 27.61
- Low
- 27.31
- High
- 27.32
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.80%
- Month Change
- -2.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.29%
- Year Change
- 1.71%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K