クォートセクション
通貨 / EATZ
株に戻る

EATZ: AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

27.53 USD 0.88 (3.10%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EATZの今日の為替レートは、-3.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.46の安値と27.54の高値で取引されました。

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EATZ News

1日のレンジ
27.46 27.54
1年のレンジ
24.28 31.59
以前の終値
28.41
始値
27.46
買値
27.53
買値
27.83
安値
27.46
高値
27.54
出来高
7
1日の変化
-3.10%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.82%
6ヶ月の変化
0.51%
1年の変化
2.53%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K