通貨 / EATZ
EATZ: AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF
27.53 USD 0.88 (3.10%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EATZの今日の為替レートは、-3.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.46の安値と27.54の高値で取引されました。
AdvisorShares Restaurant ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EATZ News
1日のレンジ
27.46 27.54
1年のレンジ
24.28 31.59
- 以前の終値
- 28.41
- 始値
- 27.46
- 買値
- 27.53
- 買値
- 27.83
- 安値
- 27.46
- 高値
- 27.54
- 出来高
- 7
- 1日の変化
- -3.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.51%
- 1年の変化
- 2.53%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K