통화 / EATZ
EATZ: AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF
27.31 USD 0.22 (0.80%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EATZ 환율이 오늘 -0.80%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.31이고 고가는 27.34이었습니다.
AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
27.31 27.34
년간 변동
24.28 31.59
- 이전 종가
- 27.53
- 시가
- 27.34
- Bid
- 27.31
- Ask
- 27.61
- 저가
- 27.31
- 고가
- 27.34
- 볼륨
- 4
- 일일 변동
- -0.80%
- 월 변동
- -2.60%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.29%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.71%
20 9월, 토요일