Moedas / DSGR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
DSGR: Distribution Solutions Group Inc
30.95 USD 0.30 (0.98%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DSGR para hoje mudou para 0.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 30.22 e o mais alto foi 31.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Distribution Solutions Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DSGR Notícias
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Distribution Solutions Group Stock?
- Distribution Solutions at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- DSG (DSGR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Distribution Solutions (DSGR) Q2 Up 14%
- Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Implied Volatility Surging for Distribution Solutions Group Stock Options
- Night Watch Investment Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Barry Litwin appointed as TestEquity CEO effective July 14
- Distribution Solutions at 15th East Coast IDEAS: Strategic Growth Plans
- Distribution Solutions Group to Present and Host 1x1 Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on June 12, 2025
- Distribution Solutions Group to Participate in the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference
- Distribution Solutions Group validates Fair Value warning with 38% decline
- Night Watch Investment Management Q1 2025 Investor Letter
- Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
30.22 31.49
Faixa anual
21.87 41.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 30.65
- Open
- 30.73
- Bid
- 30.95
- Ask
- 31.25
- Low
- 30.22
- High
- 31.49
- Volume
- 29
- Mudança diária
- 0.98%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.79%
- Mudança anual
- -18.66%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh