货币 / DSGR
DSGR: Distribution Solutions Group Inc
31.11 USD 0.13 (0.42%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DSGR汇率已更改0.42%。当日，交易品种以低点30.87和高点32.12进行交易。
关注Distribution Solutions Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
30.87 32.12
年范围
21.87 41.47
- 前一天收盘价
- 30.98
- 开盘价
- 31.07
- 卖价
- 31.11
- 买价
- 31.41
- 最低价
- 30.87
- 最高价
- 32.12
- 交易量
- 33
- 日变化
- 0.42%
- 月变化
- -1.36%
- 6个月变化
- 9.35%
- 年变化
- -18.24%
