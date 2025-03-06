Valute / DSGR
DSGR: Distribution Solutions Group Inc
30.90 USD 0.60 (1.90%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DSGR ha avuto una variazione del -1.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.56 e ad un massimo di 31.59.
Segui le dinamiche di Distribution Solutions Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.56 31.59
Intervallo Annuale
21.87 41.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.50
- Apertura
- 31.59
- Bid
- 30.90
- Ask
- 31.20
- Minimo
- 30.56
- Massimo
- 31.59
- Volume
- 268
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.79%
20 settembre, sabato