通貨 / DSGR
DSGR: Distribution Solutions Group Inc

31.50 USD 0.85 (2.77%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DSGRの今日の為替レートは、2.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.22の安値と31.63の高値で取引されました。

Distribution Solutions Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
30.22 31.63
1年のレンジ
21.87 41.47
以前の終値
30.65
始値
30.73
買値
31.50
買値
31.80
安値
30.22
高値
31.63
出来高
136
1日の変化
2.77%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.13%
6ヶ月の変化
10.72%
1年の変化
-17.21%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K