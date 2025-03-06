通貨 / DSGR
DSGR: Distribution Solutions Group Inc
31.50 USD 0.85 (2.77%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DSGRの今日の為替レートは、2.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.22の安値と31.63の高値で取引されました。
Distribution Solutions Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
30.22 31.63
1年のレンジ
21.87 41.47
- 以前の終値
- 30.65
- 始値
- 30.73
- 買値
- 31.50
- 買値
- 31.80
- 安値
- 30.22
- 高値
- 31.63
- 出来高
- 136
- 1日の変化
- 2.77%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.72%
- 1年の変化
- -17.21%
