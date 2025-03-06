Währungen / DSGR
DSGR: Distribution Solutions Group Inc
31.34 USD 0.16 (0.51%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DSGR hat sich für heute um -0.51% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.34 bis zu einem Hoch von 31.59 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Distribution Solutions Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
DSGR News
Tagesspanne
31.34 31.59
Jahresspanne
21.87 41.47
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 31.50
- Eröffnung
- 31.59
- Bid
- 31.34
- Ask
- 31.64
- Tief
- 31.34
- Hoch
- 31.59
- Volumen
- 19
- Tagesänderung
- -0.51%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.63%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 10.16%
- Jahresänderung
- -17.63%
