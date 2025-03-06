Currencies / DSGR
DSGR: Distribution Solutions Group Inc
30.98 USD 0.47 (1.49%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DSGR exchange rate has changed by -1.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.83 and at a high of 31.67.
Follow Distribution Solutions Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DSGR News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Distribution Solutions Group Stock?
- Distribution Solutions at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- DSG (DSGR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Distribution Solutions (DSGR) Q2 Up 14%
- Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Implied Volatility Surging for Distribution Solutions Group Stock Options
- Night Watch Investment Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Barry Litwin appointed as TestEquity CEO effective July 14
- Distribution Solutions at 15th East Coast IDEAS: Strategic Growth Plans
- Distribution Solutions Group to Present and Host 1x1 Meetings at the 15th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on June 12, 2025
- Distribution Solutions Group to Participate in the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference
- Distribution Solutions Group validates Fair Value warning with 38% decline
- Night Watch Investment Management Q1 2025 Investor Letter
- Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
30.83 31.67
Year Range
21.87 41.47
- Previous Close
- 31.45
- Open
- 31.46
- Bid
- 30.98
- Ask
- 31.28
- Low
- 30.83
- High
- 31.67
- Volume
- 95
- Daily Change
- -1.49%
- Month Change
- -1.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.89%
- Year Change
- -18.58%
